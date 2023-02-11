Def Leppard announces ‘Diamond Star Halos’ track by track livestream

UMe

Def Leppard has announced a special livestream event tied to their most recent album, Diamond Star Halos. The Diamond Star Halos track by track livestream event will take place February 25 at 4 p.m. ET, with the band sharing behind-the-scenes stories of the making of their latest release, which came out in May.

The event, which will also have them answering fan questions, will air inside the Def Leppard Vault. Tickets are now on sale at Leppardvault.com.

Diamond Star Halos is Def Leppard’s 12th studio album and their first new album since 2015’s Def Leppard. It landed in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number two on the Rock charts.

