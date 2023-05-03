Def Leppard Announces One Night Only Gig

Def Leppard is doing a special one-off intimate gig and livestream in their hometown of Sheffield.

The band will perform at the iconic 8,500-capacity club venue, The Leadmill, on May 19.

The show will mark the group’s most intimate show in the UK or Europe in 35 years.

In an effort to make the evening even more special, Def Leppard’s setlist will be for one night only, unique to this show and different to the setlist the band will play three days late when it kicks off its UK and European tour.

Tickets to the livestream are available to purchase for $14.99 at Veeps.com.

What big band would you most like to see in a tiny club?