Def Leppard celebrating ‘High ‘n’ Dry’ album’s 40th anniversary with livestream event at band’s Vault website

Def Leppard will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s sophomore album High ‘n’ Dry with a special livestreamed event that will premiere exclusively inside the Def Leppard Vault website on August 28 starting at 4 p.m. ET.

The High ‘n’ Dry 40th Anniversary Retrospective will feature new interviews with all five members of the group.

Singer Joe Elliott, drummer Rick Allen and bassist Rick Savage will share behind-the-scenes stories about the 1981 album, while guitarists Phil Collen and Viv Campell — who joined Def Leppard in 1982 and 1992, respectively — will discuss the impact High ‘n’ Dry had on them and the rock world in general.

The band members also will be answering select questions from fans, who can submit written or video queries now to events@leppardvault.com.

Tickets to the event and ticket bundles offering special merch items can be purchased now at LeppardVault.com, although you must be a Def Leppard Vault member to access them.

Released on July 11, 1981, High ‘n’ Dry helped establish the band in the U.S. in advance of their massive 1983 breakthrough, Pyromania. MTV’s heavy rotation of a performance video for the High ‘n’ Dry track “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak” earned Def Leppard a lot of American fans, and the album eventually peaked at #38.

To date, High ‘n’ Dry has sold over two million copies in the U.S.

