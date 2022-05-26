Def Leppard debuts “Fire It Up” video, performs on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

UMe

Def Leppard has debuted the official music video for their latest single, “Fire It Up,” a stadium-ready chant-along tune that appears on the band’s upcoming studio album Diamond Star Halos.

The clip features the band performing the song surrounded by video screens showing swirling abstract images, while graphics from the album’s cover art also appear sporadically throughout the visual.

You can watch the “Fire It Up” video now at Def Leppard’s official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, with Diamond Star Halos set to be released this Friday, Def Leppard primed the release with an appearance Wednesday night on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The band premiered “Take What You Want,” a song from the new record, and then played their classic “Rock of Ages,” from the smash 1983 album Pyromania.

The band also performed two additional classic songs — “Hysteria” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me” — that didn’t air on the Kimmel show, but were streamed on the program’s YouTube channel.

Diamond Star Halos, which can be preordered now, is Def Leppard’s first album of new, original tunes since 2015’s self-titled effort. It’s available as a deluxe package, on CD, as a two-LP set and digitally, among other configurations.

