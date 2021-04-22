Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen to appear at three exhibits of his artwork next month in Florida

Courtesy of Rick Allen

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen will attend exhibitions of his artwork at three Wentworth Gallery locations next month in South Florida.

The events will mark Allen’s first public appearances since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rick’s Florida gallery visits will take place in Fort Lauderdale on May 20, Hollywood on May 21 and Boca Raton on May 22, and the exhibits will include some of Allen’s most recent pieces. Among the new works are a painting called “Wings of Hope” and portraits of three late music greats — Eddie Van Halen, Johnny Cash and Kurt Cobain — that are part of Rick’s “Legends Series.”

During the appearances, Allen will take photos with attendees and will sign pieces that are sold.

Part of the proceeds from each sale will benefit Project Resiliency, a charity Rick and his wife, Lauren Monroe, founded to help U.S. military veterans who served in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Regarding the art featured in his exhibit, Allen notes, “Each piece has a story and a connection to my life from my roots in England, my life changing car accident, journey to America, travels around the globe and to my deep connection to Wounded Warriors and their struggle to heal. The collection intends to express messages of hope, transcendence and the human condition.”

Visit WentworthGallery.com for more information about the exhibits.

