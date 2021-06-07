Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen to attend two new exhibits of his artwork next month in northeastern US

Courtesy of Rick Allen

Last month, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen attended exhibitions of his art at Wentworth Galleries in South Florida, and now the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced plans to be on hand for two new exhibits of his work in the northeastern U.S. in July.

The events will take place on July 10 and 11, respectively at Wentworth Gallery locations at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and at the King of Prussia Mall in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The Atlantic City event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on July 10, while the King of Prussia showing will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the 11th.

Like the Florida exhibitions, the new exhibits will feature some of Allen’s most recent pieces, including a painting called “Wings of Hope” and portraits of three late music greats — Eddie Van Halen, Johnny Cash and Kurt Cobain — that are part of Rick’s “Legends Series.”

All of the artwork on display will be available for purchase.

Part of the proceeds from each sale will benefit Project Resiliency, the charity that Rick and his wife, Lauren Monroe, co-founded to help U.S. military veterans who served in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

You can check out photos of Rick’s art pieces at WentworthGallery.com.

