Def Leppard expands partnership with Primary Wave music publishing company

Def Leppard has reached a new deal with Primary Wave Music that pours some sugar on the original agreement that the British rockers struck with the music publishing company back in 2009.

The deal, which was announced on Monday, expands Def Leppard’s partnership with Primary Wave, as the company has acquired a bigger stake in the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ music publishing catalog, as well as in the income stream involving their master royalties.

The new agreement involves many of the group’s classic songs, including “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Rock of Ages” and “Photograph.” Def Leppard’s catalog features two albums that have sold over 10 million copies in the U.S. — 1983’s Pyromania and 1987’s Hysteria — and the band is one of only five rock groups that have achieved this milestone.

Def Leppard’s 2009 deal with Primary Wave involved the company marketing and administering the band’s song catalog.

“With Def Leppard celebrating 45 years as a band this year, we at Primary Wave are beyond excited on further partnering with them in a more meaningful way,” says Primary Wave executive Rob Dippold. “We are thrilled to continue building and elevating not only the band’s musical body of work but their impact in pop culture and the industry in general.”

