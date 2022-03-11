Def Leppard films appearance in upcoming Netflix UK movie ‘Bank of Dave’

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Def Leppard recently filmed a scene for an upcoming movie titled Bank of Dave, which is expected to eventually premiere in the U.K. on Netflix, the Lancashire Telegraph reports.

The band recently posted a message on its social media sites that reads, “Fun time this past weekend!” along with three hashtags — “#Tempo_productions #NetflixUK #bankofdavefilm” — and a photo of what looks like a concert stage featuring a large backdrop with the “Def Leppard” logo on it.

According to the Tempo Productions website, Bank of Dave tells the true story of Dave Fishwick, a self-made millionaire from Burnley, U.K., who set up a community bank to aid local businesses in his hometown area, and wound up in a conflict with established banking institutions.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that Def Leppard were in Burnley to film their scene, although details of their appearance aren’t known. The band hails from Sheffield, U.K., which is not far from Burnley.

Fishwick himself posted a tweet in response to Def Leppard social media post about their participation in the movie, writing, “This was Amazing, Thank-you so much @DefLeppard You were Brilliant!! It was great to meet you all! #BankofDave The Movie!”

Meanwhile, Def Leppard is gearing up for The Stadium Tour, the major U.S. summer trek with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett that kicks off June 16 in Atlanta.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.