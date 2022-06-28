Def Leppard Launches Beauty Collection From Ulta

Raise your hand if you woke up this morning expecting to hear that Def Leppard had a new makeup line.

It’s true! On Monday, the band announced a limited-edition beauty collection from Ulta.

The 19-piece collection is available exclusively at Ulta stores, ulta.com, and rockandrollbeauty.com.

2022 has been a busy one for Def Leppard – they’ve also released their own brand of gin, a new album, and have an autobiography on the way this fall. Oh yeah, and they’re currently part of the biggest tour of the summer with Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett.

What other rock bands should launch their own makeup line?