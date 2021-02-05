Def Leppard launches new themed playlist series with "Electric Warriors" playlist

Looks like Def Leppard may have been inspired by one of their most famous fans, Taylor Swift.

Since last year, Swift has been releasing what she calls “Chapters” — mini-playlists of the songs on her albums folklore and evermore, arranged by theme or mood. Now Def Leppard is doing something similar: They’ve announced the launch of a weekly series of “Thematic Artist Compilations.”

Each compilation is a mini-playlist of Def Leppard songs from all eras, arranged by theme, all personally curated by the band members. There will be 10 in all, with the first one, put together by singer Joe Elliott, available now. Next weeks will be put together by drummer Rick Allen.

Elliott’s playlist, called “Electric Warriors,” features songs from throughout the band’s catalog, ranging from their 1978 debut EP to 2008’s Songs from the Sparkle Lounge. Here’s the track listing:

“Getcha Rocks Off” (Single version)

“Good Morning Freedom”

“On Through the Night”

“Desert Song”

“Paper Sun”

“Bad Actress”

By Andrea Dresdale

