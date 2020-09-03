Def Leppard members featured on song from upcoming album by UK modern rockers The Struts

Interscope Records

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen are among the guest stars featured on U.K. modern rockers The Struts‘ just-announced forthcoming third studio album Strange Days, which will be released on October 16.

Elliott and Collen lend their talents to a song titled “I Hate How Much I Want You.”

The album also features collaborations with U.K. pop star Robbie Williams, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr.

Along with the album announcement, The Struts also premiered the Strange Days title track, a ballad featuring Williams. The album can be pre-ordered now.

Here’s the full Strange Days track list:

“Strange Days” — featuring Robbie Williams

“All Dressed Up (With Nowhere to Go)”

“Do You Love Me”

“I Hate How Much I Want You” — featuring Phil Collen & Joe Elliott

“Wild Child” — featuring Tom Morello

“Cool”

“Burn It Down”

“Another Hit of Showmanship” — featuring Albert Hammond Jr.

“Can’t Stop”

“Am I Talking to the Champagne (Or Talking to You)”

By Josh Johson and Matt Friedlander

