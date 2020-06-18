Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe announce rescheduled Stadium Tour dates with Poison & Joan Jett

Live Nation

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe were supposed to kick off their Stadium Tour with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts this past Thursday night. While that’s not happening for COVID-19 reasons, we now know when the postponed trek will launch.

The giant outing, which will hit stadiums across the U.S., is now scheduled to kick off June 19, 2021, in Nashville, and run through a September 12 concert in San Diego.

Tickets purchased to the originally scheduled shows will be honored at the new dates. Refunds are also available for ticket-holders who cannot attend the rescheduled concerts.

For all refund info, visit LiveNation.com/Refund.

For Mötley Crüe, the Stadium Tour is the group’s first live outing since playing what they called their “final” show on New Year’s Eve 2015.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.