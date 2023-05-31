Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe bringing The World Tour Down Under

Ross Halfin

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are extending their The World Tour once again. The bands just announced they will be bringing the trek to Australia in November.

“After getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia!” Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott shares.

The two bands will head Down Under for three shows: November 8 in Brisbane, November 11 in Sydney and November 14 in Melbourne. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 8.

The Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe stadium tour is currently in Europe. It returns to the U.S. on August 8 in Columbus, Ohio. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com and motley.com.

