Def Leppard premieres carnival-inspired music video for new single, “Kick”

Def Leppard has debuted a music video for “Kick,” the recently released first single from the band’s forthcoming 12th studio album, Diamond Star Halos, which is due out May 27.

The clip features the British rockers playing the catchy anthem inside a “Wall of Death” motorcycle carnival ride for an audience of flamboyantly dressed circus performers and other glammed-out misfits. You can watch the video now on Def Leppard’s official YouTube channel.

As previously reported, Diamond Star Halos is a 15-track collection that’s the band’s first album of new original tunes since 2015’s self-titled effort. You can pre-order it now as a deluxe package, a two-LP set and digitally, among other configurations.

Diamond Star Halos includes two duets with acclaimed country/bluegrass artist and longtime Def Leppard fan Alison Krauss — “This Guitar” and “Lifeless.” In addition, famed David Bowie pianist Mike Garson plays on two songs — “Goodbye for Good This Time” and “Angels (Can’t Help You Now).”

The album was recorded remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, with frontman Joe Elliott laying down his vocals in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage recording his parts in the U.K., and guitarists Phil Collen and Viv Campbell and drummer Rick Allen recording their contributions in the U.S.

Diamond Star Halos will arrive in advance of Def Lepard’s 36-city Stadium Tour of North America with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The trek gets underway June 16 in Atlanta, and is mapped out through a September 9 concert in Las Vegas.

