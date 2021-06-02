Def Leppard Rick Allen to play special rock and EDM concert this Saturday in Tampa, Florida

Courtesy of Rick Allen

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen will join forces with acclaimed electronic music artist and percussionist DJ Ravidrums for a special sunset performance this Saturday, June 5, in Tampa, Florida.

The concert, which will take place at the WTR Pool and Grill between noon and 9 p.m. ET, will feature a set combining rock and EDM, aka electronic dance music.

You can purchase day passes and reserve tables for the event at WTRTampa.com.

Last month, Allen attended exhibitions of his artwork at three galleries in South Florida.

DJ Ravidrums, a.k.a. Ravi Jakhotia, is an Indian-American musician and producer who hails from Tampa. His resume includes stints as music director and drummer for the TV series Howie Do It and Live to Dance, which featured Howie Mandel and Paula Abdul, respectively.

