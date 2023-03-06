Def Leppard share behind-the-scenes tour diary from Mexico shows

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are currently on their joint world tour, and Def Leppard is giving fans a peek at what goes on behind the scenes. The band shared a tour diary shot during their recent shows in Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico.

The clip shows fans gathering for the concerts, the band at soundcheck, rehearsing backstage, performing for the crowd and more.

Joe Elliott shares that the Mexico City concert was for a crowd of 55,000, which is the largest audience they’ve ever played for in Mexico. “It was spectacular. It’s the only way I can describe it,” he says. “It was the first stadium show we’ve done since we finished in the states … it’s a different world down here … it was absolutely unbelievable.”

The Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe world tour hits São Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

