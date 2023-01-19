Def Leppard shares a look at the making of their cameo in Netflix’s Bank of Dave

Kevin Kane/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Def Leppard makes a cameo in the new Netflix film Bank of Dave, and they are giving fans a look at what went into the making of their scene. The band shared some behind-the-scenes footage of them shooting the cameo, which was filmed March 5, 2022, in Wakefield, England.

In the video, Joe Elliott calls the film a “feel good” movie, which he seemed happy to be a part of. “I get to do some acting. I’m hoping I get my Equity card, so I’m just trying to get into character,” he says. “It should be a bit of fun.”

Bank of Dave tells the real-life story of a working-class, self-made millionaire named Dave Fishwick, who is trying to set up a community bank to help his town’s local businesses survive. It stars actor Rory Kinnear, whose been in Penny Dreadful, Black Mirror and James Bond films, including Quantum of Solace and Skyfall. The cameo has the band performing at a charity fundraiser for the bank.

“What a special day,” drummer Rick Allen shares in the behind-the-scenes video. “I’m really excited about how this turns out and I think it’s just really an honor to be involved with something like this, with such a fantastic story.”

Bank of Dave is currently streaming on Netflix in the United Kingdom.

