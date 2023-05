Def Leppard has shared a new version of “Hysteria” from their upcoming album Drastic Symphonies.

The album combines the original songs with orchestral arrangements by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as new tracks recorded by the band – meaning you’ll hear singer Joe Elliott duet with his younger self.

Drastic Symphonies will be out May 19th.

What are some of your favorite rock songs that use a full orchestra?