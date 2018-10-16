Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks Leading Rock HOF Vote

It’s been a week since the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced its 2019 nominees, and so far Def Leppard and Stevie Nicks are leading the way. Those two artists sit atop the fan voting thus far, followed by The Cure, Todd Rundgren, and The Zombies. The top five names will make up a special ‘fan ballot’ that gets counted along with the rest of the HOF votes. Fans can vote online until December 9th. Are Def Leppard and Stevie Nicks the right choice? Who else would you induct this year? Who would you leave off?