Def Leppard teams up with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for new album ‘Drastic Symphonies’

Def Leppard is going orchestral. The band is set to release a brand new album, Drastic Symphonies, featuring some of their classic tunes reimagined with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The album features audio from the original recordings, combined with the Royal Philharmonic’s performance, plus new vocals and guitars. It features reworked versions of Def Leppard songs like “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Hysteria,” “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak,” “Love Bites” and more, including the just-released version of “Animal.”

“Def Leppard has always enjoyed veering off the expected path … So, when the offer to revisit some of our back catalogue with the Royal Philharmonic was presented to us, we all jumped at it,” frontman Joe Elliott shares. “Although we’re far from the first band to ever do this, working directly with an orchestra at Abbey Road on some of our more orchestrated songs seemed too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

Drastic Symphonies will be released May 19 on CD, two-LP black vinyl, limited two-LP colored vinyl, limited two-LP picture disc, CD/Blu-ray (Atmos) and digitally. It is available for preorder now.

Here’s the track list for Drastic Symphonies:

“Turn To Dust”

“Paper Sun”

“Animal”

“Pour Some Sugar on Me (Stripped version)”

“Hysteria”

“Love Bites”

“Goodbye For Good This Time”

“Love”

“Gods Of War”

“Angels (Can’t Help You Now)”

“Bringin’ On the Heartbreak”

“Switch 625”

“Too Late for Love”

“When Love & Hate Collide”

“Kings Of the World”

“Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad” (vinyl & Atmos versions only)

