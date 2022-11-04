Def Leppard, The Beach Boys & more collaborating with Vault Comics for Headshell graphic novel project

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Artists including Def Leppard and The Beach Boys have teamed up with Vault Comics for a new graphic novel project called Headshell.

The endeavor aims to “present original stories inspired by artists’ careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love.”

“Great musicians are storytellers,” the Headshell description reads. “But some stories need to be told on the page. Headshell works with iconic recording artists to create unique graphic novels that resonate with artists and audiences.”

Other artists taking part include Metallica, Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz and rapper Redman.

For more info, visit VaultComics.com/headshell.

