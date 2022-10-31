Def Leppard to play at finale of Formula 1 racing season next month

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Def Leppard recently announced plans for a massive 2023 trek with Mötley Crüe dubbed The World Tour, but the British hard rockers aren’t quite finished performing in 2022 yet.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have joined the lineup of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, which are held November 17 to November 20 in conjunction with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race, the final event of the Formula 1 season.

Def Leppard will perform on the final night of the event, Sunday, November 20. The concert series, which will also feature electronic music group Swedish House Mafia and rapper Kendrick Lamar, will be held at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this year, Def Leppard teamed up with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts for the expansive North American trek, The Stadium Tour. The Abu Dhabi concert is the band’s final show scheduled for 2022.

The World Tour kicks off February 18, 2023 in Mexico City and includes shows throughout Latin America and Europe.

