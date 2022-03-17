Def Leppard to release new album, ‘Diamond Star Halos,’ in May; check out lead single, “Kick”

UMe

As Def Leppard prepares to launch the massive U.S. summer trek The Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett, the British rockers have unveiled plans to release their 12th studio album, Diamond Star Halos, on May 27.

The 15-track collection, which is the band’s first new original album since 2015’s self-titled effort, can be pre-ordered now and will be available as a deluxe package, a two-LP set and digitally, among other configurations.

Kicking off the promotion of Diamond Star Halos, Def Leppard has released a rocking track called “Kick” as the album’s lead single, which is available now via digital formats. An official music video for the tune will debut soon.

Diamond Star Halos includes two duets with acclaimed country/bluegrass artist and longtime Def Leppard fan Alison Krauss — “This Guitar” and “Lifeless.” In addition, famed David Bowie pianist Mike Garson lends his talents to two songs — “Goodbye for Good This Time” and “Angels (Can’t Help You Now).”

The album was recorded remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic in three different countries. Frontman Joe Elliott laid down his vocals in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage recorded his parts in the U.K., and guitarists Phil Collen and Viv Campbell and drummer Rick Allen recorded their contributions in the U.S.

The new songs were created using as inspiration the band’s glam-rock heroes Bowie, T. Rex and Mott the Hoople, combined with elements of Def Leppard’s own classic glam-metal sound and some modern sonic flourishes. The album’s title references lyrics from T. Rex’s signature tune “Bang a Gong (Get It On).”

The 36-city Stadium Tour will get underway June 16 in Atlanta, and is mapped out through a September 9 concert in Las Vegas.

Here is the full Diamond Star Halos track list:

“Take What You Want”

“Kick”

“Fire It Up”

“This Guitar” — featuring Alison Krauss

“SOS Emergency”

“Liquid Dust”

“U Rok Mi”

“Goodbye for Good This Time”

“All We Need”

“Open Your Eyes”

“Gimme a Kiss”

“Angels (Can’t Help You Now)”

“Lifeless” — featuring Alison Krauss

“Unbreakable”

“From Here to Eternity”

