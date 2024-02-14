Def Leppard to stream 2022 Whisky a Go Go show on YouTube

Don Arnold/WireImage

Def Leppard is getting ready to share a classic live concert with fans.

The band announced they will premiere their full 2022 Whisky a Go Go concert on their YouTube channel on Friday, February 16. The stream will begin at 10 a.m. PT and will be available for 24 hours.

The May 2022 concert saw the band play a rare club show, treating fans to such classic Def Leppard tracks as “Animal,” “Love Bites,” “Photograph,” “Rock of Ages,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and more.

Def Leppard is getting ready to hit the road again this summer. They’ll kick off a stadium tour with Journey July 6 in St. Louis, Missouri. The tour features special guests Steve Miller Band, Cheap Trick and Heart on select dates. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

