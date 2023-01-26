Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott featured on new version of Ghost track “Spillways”

Loma Vista Recordings

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott appears on a new version of Ghost‘s “Spillways,” a track from the Swedish rockers’ 2022 album, Impera.

While some may be shocked by the pairing, it turns out Elliott is a big fan of the band, telling Planet Rock he was introduced to the group by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen. And after he found out that Ghost frontman Tobias Forge was a Def Leppard fan, “we both put two and two together and realized it kind of made five!”

“I’ve been saying out loud for a long time now how much I love the Impera album, and how much I really love the song ‘Spillways’ so when Tobias got in touch and asked me if I wanted to have a crack at it, I said ‘yeah I can do that!’” Elliott shares. “It was all quite organic. It (‘Spillways’) wasn’t broken, it didn’t need fixing, I just sang it as it is, and I think we sound pretty good together.”

Ghost announced the collaboration with an episode of their ongoing YouTube series, which finds Elliott in a Dublin pub about to perform his karaoke take on “Spillways” when he’s suddenly overcome by a demonic force.

“The video was shot in my local [pub], it was co-directed by Tobias and that was a lot of fun too,” Elliott says. “It was good to actually meet in person and trade stories, ideas and a few scoops!”

