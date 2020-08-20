Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, GN'R's Slash among artists featured on new version of Sixx:A.M.'s "Maybe It's Time"

Better Noise Music

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash are among a variety of hard-rock artists contributing to a new version of “Maybe It’s Time,” a song by the Nikki Sixx-led band Sixx:A.M., in support of the band’s Artists for Recovery Initiative.

The updated recording also will feature Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Five Finger Death Punch‘s Ivan Moody and Bad Wolves‘ Tommy Vext, as well as AWOLNATION and country star Brantley Gilbert.

All artists royalties will be donated to Global Recovery Initiatives.

“‘Maybe It’s Time’ brings together artists to help fight substance use disorders and help people in recovery,” Sixx:A.M. says.

The song will be released this Friday, August 21. It also will be featured in the upcoming film, Sno Babies.

By Josh Johnson

