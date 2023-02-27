Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott goes on with Colombia show despite brief hospitalization

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott didn’t let a little altitude sickness get in the way of him rocking out in Bogota, Colombia, this weekend.

Blabbermouth.net reports that local news outlets in Bogota reported Elliott was taken to a local hospital Saturday ahead of their show with Mötley Crüe, which prompted the rocker to take to social media to set the record straight about his health.

“[It’s now] 5:20 p.m. We’re on at 8. So I am alive and well,” Elliott shared in the video posted to Instagram. “Little woozy, I’ll be honest. Moderate-to-severe altitude sickness. I would hate to know what ‘severe’ altitude sickness [is]; I wouldn’t wanna wish it on my worst enemy.”

He added, “But here I am … Apparently the internet lit up, so I’m here to put everybody that cares about it minds at rest. I’m here, and we’re going on at 8 p.m.”

Elliott and his band did go on as planned, rocking through a 16-song set that included such Def Leppard classics as “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Rock of Ages,” “Armageddon It” and “Photograph.”

