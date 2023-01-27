Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott helps Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney preview next Wrexham/Sheffield match

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott has joined forced with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to help promote this weekend’s soccer game between Reynolds and McElhenney’s Wrexham AFC and Joe’s favorite team Sheffield United.

In a 45-second promo, the trio banter about this Sunday’s match, dropping in references to several Def Leppard tracks, like “Foolin’,” “Hysteria” and “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak.” There’s also a mention of McElhenney’s Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest.

“We brought in a certified Blades fan here for our match preview, no fa-fa-‘Foolin’’ around here,” Ryan says in the clip, with Rob adding, “He’s gonna help us create some ‘Hysteria.’” Elliott then chimes in with, “I see what you did there, lads, next you’re gonna be saying that Wrexham will be” — he trails off as “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak” plays.

Sharing the clip on social media, Reynolds writes, “Take it from noted sugar expert Joe Elliott of @DefLeppard – @wrexham_afc vs @SheffieldUnited is gonna be sweet.”

The match between Wrexham AFC and Sheffield United airs Sunday on ESPN+.

