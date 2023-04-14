Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: New bands “aren’t getting the chance” to hit it big

Ross Halfin

While some people may think rock is dead, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott isn’t one of them, although he does think it’s much harder for bands these days.

“Nowadays kids just shove their headphones on, not talking to their parents or their mates. It’s a very insular world,” he tells Metro UK. “Which is why I think playing live has become very important because people have to rub shoulders.”

Elliott notes that the “industry has changed,” which is making it more difficult for new rock bands to get noticed.

“Some of these new bands write great songs and they’re going about it the right way, but they aren’t getting the chance,” he says. “I don’t think it’s their fault, and that’s the scary bit.” He adds, “Even scarier is that Def Leppard started in ’77 and we’re still talking about us in 2023. Are we still gonna be talking about these newer bands in 2065?”

Next up for Def Leppard, they’re getting ready to release their new album, Drastic Symphonies, on May 19. They’ll be at Royal Festival Hall in London on May 16 to talk about their new book, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, which is hitting book stores May 9. They also have the U.K. and European leg of their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, which kicks off May 22 in Sheffield, England. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

