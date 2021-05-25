Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott says band has “written some songs remotely” during COVID-19 pandemic

Credit: Kevin Nixon

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott has revealed that the band has been working on some new tunes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video interview with Download Festival host Kylie Olsson, the singer reported, “I can’t deny that we have written some songs remotely as an exercise to see if we could, and I can announce it was very successful.”

Regarding what Def Leppard will do with the new tunes and when the group might actually record them, Elliott said, “That’s to be seen. We’ve gotta wait and see, because, obviously, everybody’s in different continents, in different cities and all that kind of stuff. So there’s a lot of work to be done before we get to a finished product. But we have not let the year go to waste.”

He added that he and his band mates “are continuously writing” new music, and that he hopes there will eventually be a new Def Leppard album.

Def Leppard’s most recent album of original songs was its 2015 self-titled effort.

During the interview, Joe also shared recollections of highlights from his band’s performances over the years at U.K.’s Download Festival, which was postponed in 2020 and this year because of the pandemic.

In addition, he briefly chatted about the band’s forthcoming Def Leppard — Volume Three box set, which will be released on June 11 and focuses on the recordings that the British rockers made during the first decade of 2000s.

The interview, which you can check out on the Download Festival’s official YouTube channel, will help promote a U.K. television special featuring archival performances from past festivals that will air on the Sky Arts network June 5 and 6 — the same days the canceled 2021 event was to have taken place.

