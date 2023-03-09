Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott wonders if altitude sickness played a role in Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins’ death

Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Def Leppard is once again giving fans a look at their life on the road. This time they’ve shared a tour diary giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their recent shows in Bogotá, Colombia, and Lima, Peru, which weren’t easy thanks to the high altitude in the countries.

The clip shows the band doing their best to get used to the altitude, with frontman Joe Elliott drinking coca tea. He jokes it was “a bit f****** late for me,” likely referring to his brief hospitalization before the Bogotá show.

While Elliott says he “felt absolutely zero complications with altitude sickness” during the concert, he was a “different guy” before the show. He wonders if the altitude may have played a role in Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in Bogota last March.

Elliott says the band was staying at the Four Seasons, which is where Taylor passed away, and shares, “I wonder whether altitude had something to do with his death because it’s a bastard. It really is.”

He adds, “To do a gig eight-and-a-half million feet above sea level, not easy.”

Elsewhere in the video, we see Def Leppard rockin’ out in front of their adoring fans, meeting the first lady of Colombia, enjoying the sea on their first visit to Lima and more.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

