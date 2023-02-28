Def Leppard’s Phil Collen on tour with Mötley Crüe: It’s “like being at school with your best friends”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Def Leppard is currently on the next leg of their joint world tour with Mötley Crüe, and their guitarist, Phil Collen, seems to be having a blast with them.

“It’s great. We’ve known ’em for years,” Collen shares in an interview with Radioacktiva Colombia. “It’s like being at school with all of your best friends. It’s really fun. We’ve got this airplane that all of us are on there. And it’s great.”

Collen says the fact that both bands are still rocking “means more as you get older.” He explains, “There’s this thing being young … but there’s something about really doing it still later on that makes you — I don’t know — appreciate it more.”

The Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard tour hits Lima, Peru, on Tuesday.

