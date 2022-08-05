Def Leppard’s Rick Allen featured on wife Lauren Monroe’s new song “Void of Course”

Courtesy of Lauren Monroe; Larry Marano/Getty Images

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen is featured on a new song by his wife, singer-songwriter Lauren Monroe. “Void of Course” was released Friday as an advance track from her forthcoming studio album, Messages from Aphrodite.

Allen is part of a two-drum attack on the tune, along with Beth Goodfellow, who has also worked with such artists as Iron & Wine and Boygenius. The track also features cellist/upright bassist Steve Uccello and Larkin Poe guitarist Tyler Bryant.

Explaining the meaning behind “Void of Course,” which was inspired by an astrological term, Lauren says, “This song is an expression of anger, fear, desperation and knowing what can heal you but choosing the opposite. A pattern of our soul choosing self-love but not being strong enough to stay the course alone.”

“Void of Course” is available now via digital formats, while an official music video for the tune will premiere soon.

Messages from Aphrodite will be released on September 9 and can be preordered now. Allen contributes to multiple tracks on the album, while longtime Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers drummer Steve Ferrone plays on the recently issued advance track “Kiss Me Now.”

Meanwhile,Lauren recently announced a series of five West Coast shows to promote the album, running from a September 7 concert in Seattle through a September 22 concert in Venice, California. Allen will join his wife to perform at three of the shows — on September 19 in Mill Valley, California; September 22 in La Jolla, California; and at the September 25 gig in Venice.

Allen is currently on the road with Def Leppard on The Stadium Tour, which also features Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. The trek runs through a September 9 show in Las Vegas.

