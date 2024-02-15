Def Leppard’s Rick Allen, KISS’ Peter Criss set for Raven Drum Foundation New York benefit concert

Courtesy of Raven Drum Foundation

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and his wife, Lauren Monroe, are putting on a concert in New York City in March to benefit the city’s firefighters.

The couple’s Raven Drum Foundation is behind the special show taking place March 14, at The Cutting Room, with the pair scheduled to perform a special set featuring Monroe’s original music.

The concert will also include an all-star jam featuring such well-known drummers as KISS’ Peter Criss, Bad Company’s Simon Kirke, Billy Joel‘s former drummer Liberty DeVitto, Widespread Panic’s Duane Trucks and more. The band will also feature Paul Shaffer and Will Lee from The Late Show with David Letterman.

For the concert, Raven Drum Foundation has teamed up with the nonprofit Friends of Firefighters, an organization established after September 11, 2001, to provide active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families with free, independent and confidential mental health counseling and wellness.

“Friends of Firefighters aligns with our mission by offering mental health support and access to alternative medicine to NYC firefighters at no cost,” Allen and Monroe share. “We’re honored by our legendary artist community’s support for Raven Drum’s first event at The Cutting Room. We’re excited to play in New York, creating a fantastic night of music, strengthening our community bonds, and raising funds and awareness for this vital cause!”

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. VIP tickets are also available, which include a reception, artist meet and greet and an auction. Items up for grabs at the auction include Def Leppard summer tour tickets and meet and greet packages, as well as a fire helmet signed by actor Steve Buscemi.

