Def Leppard’s Rick Allen, Mötley Crüe & more donate items to Raven Drum Foundation auction

Photo by Grant Kinsey/courtesy of Raven Drum Foundation

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx, drummer Matt Sorum and Styx are among the artists donating items to a new auction benefiting Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen’s Raven Drum Foundation.

The 12 Drummers Drumming auction helps raise money for Raven Drum Foundation’s mission to help veterans, first responders and others dealing with trauma. Now in its third year, the auction is open for bidding through November 11 at 12 p.m. PT.

Items available this year include a signed bass by Sixx; a drumhead signed by Lee and Allen; a Sorum package that includes three pairs of signature drumsticks, one set each from his time with Guns N’ Roses, The Cult and Velvet Revolver; and a Rick Allen handprint on a canvas.

There is also a custom Dave Matthews guitar with hand-drawn artwork, part of a partnership with Musicians on Call to bring music to VA hospitals throughout the country.

Previous auctions have raised over $120,000.

