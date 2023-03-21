Def Leppard’s Rick Allen Shares Update After Attack

Def Leppard’s Rick Allen shared an update on on how he is doing after being attacked last week.

The drummer shared a message on Instagram on Monday.

“Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping,” Allen wrote. “My wife Lauren was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space. We are focusing on healing for everyone involved.”

“We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy,” he continued. “We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people. To all of the fans, veterans, and first responders in our global community we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times.”

Allen’s attacker has been charged with four counts of criminal mischief, two counts of battery, and abusing a disabled adult.

Is there a Def Leppard drum moment from Rick Allen that stands out as a favorite? How would you react to something like this happening to you?

(AVClub)