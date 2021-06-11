Def Leppard’s ‘Volume Three’ box set, focusing on band’s 2000s releases, arrives today

UMe/Virgin

The latest installment of Def Leppard‘s limited-edition series of box sets spanning the band’s entire career hits stores today.

The new collection, Def Leppard — Volume Three, focuses on the first decade of the 2000s, including three studio albums: 2002’s X, the 2006 covers project Yeah! and 2008’s Songs from the Sparkle Lounge.

The box set, which is available as a six-CD or a nine-LP package, also features three discs of archival material compiled by frontman Joe Elliott: B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live.

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen tells ABC Audio that he and his band mates love putting out the box sets.

“[A]ll these records, they’ve been around for so long and they’re part of people’s DNA,” he maintains. “And it’s wonderful to really delve in and be able to [include] alternate versions, versions that never made the record, that kind of thing.”

A major portion of the Volume Three collection is dedicated to Yeah!, which mainly featured Def Leppard’s renditions of 1970s U.K. artists that influenced them.

“[R]eally, we grew up on ’70s music,” Allen notes. “That was the thing that really inspired us, particularly bands like Queen and David Bowie, Mott the Hoople…Ian Hunter.”

Rick recalls that when it came time to choose tunes to cover for the Yeah! album, he and his band mates were on the same page.

“[W]e all came up with…a short list of songs that we really loved,” he explains. “And more often than not, we liked the same songs.”

To celebrate the box set’s arrival, Elliott, Phil Collen and Viv Campbell will take part in a virtual release party at Def Leppard’s Twitter page starting at 1 p.m. ET. The band mates will field fan questions during the event.

