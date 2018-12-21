Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis is Retiring

The day after President Trump tweeted an announcement that he would be withdrawing 2000 US military troops from Syria, Defense Secretary Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis has tendered his resignation effective February 28, 2019.

Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home & rebuild. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

General Mattis was in disagreement with the President about the troop withdrawal and today Trump indicated a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan as well.

Mattis will step down “with distinction” after serving in his role for two years, the president said on Twitter.

“During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting equipment,” Trump tweeted. “General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!”

Following the announcement, the Pentagon released a copy of Mattis’ signed resignation letter.

Mattis wrote that he has “been privileged to serve” in his role as defense secretary and acknowledged the department’s record during his time there.

In his letter to Trump, Mattis acknowledged that a strong nation relies on a “comprehensive” network of alliances, and must be “resolute and unambiguous” in approaching countries with strategic differences, citing China and Russia.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” Mattis wrote.

His departure date will be Feb. 28, 2019, which he noted should give the president and the department enough time to his replacement to be nominated and confirmed.

Jim Mattis, the defense secretary, is the fourth member of President Trump’s cabinet to resign or be forced out in less than two months (and the third in less than two weeks). More on those who either were fired or retired under Trump here.