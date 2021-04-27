Definitive ELP book, edited by Carl Palmer, coming later this year

Hans J. Hoffmann/ullstein bild via Getty Images

An official illustrated book about Emerson, Lake & Palmer, told in their own words, is due out later this year.

The book, titled Emerson, Lake & Palmer, was created with the cooperation of the families of Greg Lake and Keith Emerson, who both died in 2016, and edited by drummer Carl Palmer, the trio’s only surviving member.

The text is made up of excerpts of things all three members have said in interviews — both published and unpublished — over the years, as well as in recordings and films. It’s all illustrated with rare, private and recently discovered photos.

“I was involved with it from the beginning to the end,” says Palmer in a promotional video for the book. “What a fantastic book — some photographs which I’d never, ever seen before. Can you imagine, after all this time?”

“The text…I was involved with all of the editing, so I can tell you this is the story as it happened, as the group told it, because this is our own words,” Palmer adds. “It’s absolutely fantastic and I’m unbelievably happy.”

The book will be available in three versions: The Classic, a 272-page, full-color hardback; The Signature, which will come autographed by Palmer and family members and arrives in a presentation box; and a limited-edition version called The Ultimate. Those last two also come with a CD of archival interviews and other materials.

If you sign up now, you can choose to have your name printed in the book and also get a discount when the pre-order starts. Visit ELPBook.com to learn the details.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.