Deja View: Graham Nash to publish new photo book, A Life in Focus, in November

Graham Nash has had a passion for photography since he was a child, and now the 79-year-old folk-rock legend has curated a collection of photos he’s taken throughout his long life for a new book that will be released on November 16.

A Life in Focus: The Photography of Graham Nash will include photos of his family, friends and musical associates, self-portraits and images of artwork he’s created, as well as commentary he’s written to accompany the pics.

“I’m four months from being 80 years old,” Nash tells Rolling Stone. “I just wanted a collection of my images that turned me on. I’m basically the same as everybody else — if it turns me on, it will probably turn you on, too.”

A Life in Focus features images spanning from photos he snapped of his mother when he was growing up in the U.K. to pics of himself that he took recently at a doctor’s office. The book also includes pics of such famous friends, collaborators and musical contemporaries as Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Mama Cass Elliot, Leon Russell, Bonnie Raitt, his ex-girlfriend Joni Mitchell and his former band mates David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Neil Young.

Regarding his approach to taking photos, Graham tells Rolling Stone, “I want to be invisible. I don’t want people to know that I’m taking their image. I always want to look like James Dean and Tony Curtis, someone cool…[I]n most of these shots, these people never knew I was there.”

The book features a preface written by famous filmmaker and music journalist Cameron Crowe, and a foreword penned by Nash’s friend, veteran rock photographer Joel Bernstein.

A Life in Focus can be pre-ordered now.

