Del Monte is Producing Pinkglow Pineapples

We are officially in a new era when it comes to food. First we get creations like cotton candy grapes. Could we expect Pinkglow Pineapples to be the next big thing? Fresh Del Monte has been working on this variety of pineapple since 2005. They officially got approval from the FDA to make it for human consumption in 2016. It was a long time in the making. So, what’s in these pineapples? Fresh Del Monte says, “Pinkglow Pineapples contain lycopene, a natural pigment that gives some produce its red color (e.g. tomatoes,watermelon), which makes this product pink.” Pinkglow Pineapples are supposed to be juicier and sweeter. The company says that it takes two years to grow and harvest the pineapples in Costa Rica. Because they’re so special, each pineapple will put you back about $49. You can currently buy them through online retailers and will receive a certificate of authenticity along with your pink fruit. Would you try a pink pineapple? Do you think the price is a little too high?