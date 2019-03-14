Delays Stacking up at South Florida Airports Due to Grounding of Boeing 737’s

There are flight delays here in South Florida today due to the bomb cyclone hitting the center part of the country and due to the President’s grounding of the Boeing 737 Max planes.

The grounding of the Boeing 737’s affects United, American and Southwest airlines.

Yesterday’s announcement grounded about 20 American Airlines flights out of MIA and led to long lines as passengers tried to re-book flights.

Jack Varela, a spokesman for Miami International Airport, said 19 departures on American Airlines have been canceled and 10 more arrivals are expected to be grounded.

Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are still assessing the impact of the ruling, but Southwest Airlines, which has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet, is the largest carrier there.

American Airlines has 24 Boeing 737 Max planes, Southwest Airlines has 34 and United Airlines has 14. Air Canada, which has 24 737 Max 8 planes, also flies out of the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports.

And PBI issued this statement: Due to the recent Boeing 737 max 8 and 737 max 9 aircraft ban, airlines flying this aircraft may experience service disruptions. Known carriers with this aircraft servicing PBI are: Air Canada. Air Canada is working hard to lessen the impact to passengers. Please contact your airline for additional flight information.

Airline Contact Information here.

Official FAA Emergency Order of Prohibition

The FAA says it sees similarities between the first Boeing 737 Max crash and the second in a matter of weeks in the way the planes handled and erratic vertical take-off speeds.

President Trump announced the decision the ground the Boeing planes at the White House after Canada ground the planes yesterday.

Trump called it a very tough decision and said it was the right thing to do.

He noted that the safety of the American flying public is of paramount importance.