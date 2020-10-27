Deli Meat Recall Involves Florida!!

The CDC and the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service are investigating deli meat that has been linked to listeria in three states.

Delis in Massachusetts, New York, and Florida have all been linked to the outbreak. Ten people have reportedly become sick from the meat and one person has died.

Those susceptible to listeria include those over 65, pregnant women, and people with a weakened immune system. The infected individuals reported eating pre-packaged and deli counter Italian-style meat such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto.

The CDC recommends those who are prone to listeria infections should heat their meat to 165 degrees prior to eating. Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant women experience flu-like symptoms and listeria can lead to miscarriages and stillbirth.

