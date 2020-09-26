“Delicate Sound of Thunder” has been remastered & will released in November

Pink Floyd has restored & remastered their 1988 live album, Delicate Sound of Thunder and it’s being released on November 20th! It will have a companion concert video too!

Here’s the tracklist for the 2-CD set:

Disc 1

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5”

“Signs Of Life”*

“Learning to Fly”

“Yet Another Movie”

“Round and Around”

“A New Machine Part 1″*

“Terminal Frost”*

“A New Machine Part 2″*

“Sorrow”

“The Dogs of War”

“On the Turning Away”

Disc 2

“One of These Days”

“Time”

“On the Run”*

“The Great Gig in the Sky”*

“Wish You Were Here”

“Welcome to the Machine”*

“Us and Them”

“Money”

“Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2”

“Comfortably Numb”

“One Slip”*

“Run Like Hell”

* not on the original album