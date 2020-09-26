“Delicate Sound of Thunder” has been remastered & will released in November

Pink Floyd has restored & remastered their 1988 live album, Delicate Sound of Thunder and it’s being released on November 20th! It will have a companion concert video too!
Here’s the tracklist for the 2-CD set:
Disc 1
“Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5”
“Signs Of Life”*
“Learning to Fly”
“Yet Another Movie”
“Round and Around”
“A New Machine Part 1″*
“Terminal Frost”*
“A New Machine Part 2″*
“Sorrow”
“The Dogs of War”
“On the Turning Away”
Disc 2
“One of These Days”
“Time”
“On the Run”*
“The Great Gig in the Sky”*
“Wish You Were Here”
“Welcome to the Machine”*
“Us and Them”
“Money”
“Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2”
“Comfortably Numb”
“One Slip”*
“Run Like Hell”
* not on the original album