DELIVERY DUDES TO DONATE ALL PBC DELIVERY FEES ON APRIL 4/5 TO HOSPITALITY HELPING HANDS (H3) CHARITY

DELIVERY DUDES TO DONATE ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY DELIVERY FEES ON APRIL 4 + 5 TO HOSPITALITY HELPING HANDS (H3) CHARITY

Local Delivery Company Continues to Support Restaurants and Community with Monetary Donation

Delivery Dudes, the local, born-in-Delray Beach service known for their on-demand food delivery for more than ten years, remains dedicated to helping their restaurant partners in the communities they serve.

The delivery company is donating all Palm Beach County delivery fees on April 4 + 5 to Hospitality Helping Hands (H3), a nonprofit organization created to provide meals for local South Florida hospitality workers laid-off during the Coronavirus shutdown.

In its first days, H3 distributed over 12,000 free meals to hospitality workers, their families, local charities, and others in need at their pop-up food distribution center, Howley’s Restaurant in West Palm Beach, FL. Learn more here: https://www.hospitalityhelpinghands.org/

In addition to no-contact deliveries and health + temperature checks for drivers at the driver hubs to increase safety for all customers and restaurants, the company has launched Dudes Bodega as an immediate solution to help local residents who need groceries, prescriptions and other supplies but don’t want to, or shouldn’t, leave their homes.

Available in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Ft. Lauderdale and Hollywood, Dudes Bodega offers pick-up and delivery of anything from anywhere for a flat fee of $5.

About Delivery Dudes

Established in 2009 in Delray Beach, Florida, Delivery Dudes gives customers in more than 70 cities in Florida, Tennessee and Pennsylvania the food they want, from the restaurants they love, with the goal of making life better, one delivery at a time. Their well-trained, friendly and reliable drivers deliver fresh, accurate meals from restaurants that care as much about their food as you do. To learn more about Delivery Dudes or to find out what cities they operate in, please visit www.deliverydudes.com, ‘Like’ Delivery Dudes on Facebook, or follow @Delivery Dudes on Instagram and Twitter.