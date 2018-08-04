Delray Beach teacher loses license for allegedly talking about sex life to kids

Carlos Pena lost his teaching license after discussing his sex life with a classroom full of boys ages 10 to 11, according to state records.

The Delray Beach teacher taught Spanish at Plumosa School of the Arts before taking a three-hour certification course to teach sex ed to fifth-grade boys in early 2017.

Pena was taught not to share any opinions, stories and to use scientific terminology.

However, investigators say Pena went off script by discussing his personal experiences with unprotected sex as well as friends of his in the porn industry.

Pena reportedly did not contest the allegations and surrendered his teaching certificate, meaning it’s revoked permanently.

