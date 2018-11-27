Delray Lamborghini Driver Sentenced in Death of 82-Year-Old

The Lamborghini driver responsible for the death of an 82-year-old Uber driver has been ordered to pay the family of the deceased $20,000 in addition to completing 10 years of probation and two years of house arrest.

Roger Wittenberns was sentenced Tuesday after the 2016 crash that killed Gerald Smith. According to the report, Wittenberns and his now wife, who was in a different vehicle at the time, were racing each other, reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour after enjoying food and drinks. While Wittenberns’ wife slowed down Wittenbern did not until he saw Smith pulling onto Federal Highway from NE 1st Street. By that time it was too late and Wittensberns crashed into Smith’s vehicle going 38 miles an hour. Smith died instantly at the scene, while Wittenberns was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The investigation also found that Wittenberns’ wife ordered 12 drinks within a two hour period for both of them before the crash occurred.

Roger Wittenberns is giving an apology to the Smith family. He takes full responsibility for drinking at lunch. Says he’s remorseful @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/5HgdAFyxWG — Kristen Chapman (@KChapmanCBS12) November 27, 2018

