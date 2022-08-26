Deluxe 40th anniversary reissue of KISS’ ‘Creatures of the Night’ album due in October

UMe

KISS‘ 10th studio album, Creatures of the Night, was released 40 years ago this October. To commemorate the milestone, the rock legends will reissue the record on November 18 in multiple formats and configurations.

Among the available versions of the Creatures of the Night 40 reissue is a Super Deluxe box set featuring five CDs, a Blu-ray audio disc, a bevy of collectible items and an 80-page hardcover book.

The first CD features a remastered version of the original album. Disc two and three boast various demos, outtakes and other rarities, most of which are previously unreleased. The fourth and fifth CDs include previously unreleased live performances recorded in 1982 and ’83, as well as bonus sound effects from the Creatures of the Night tour.

The Blu-ray offers up the first Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mixes of Creatures of the Night, as well as the remastered stereo mix.

The box set’s memorabilia include posters, photos, an iron-on, stickers, trading cards, a replica tour program, guitar picks and buttons.

Creatures of the Night peaked at #45 on the Billboard 200, and included one minor chart hit, “I Love It Loud.” It was KISS’ last studio album to feature Ace Frehley as a full credited member of the group, although he didn’t play on the record. His replacement, Vinnie Vincent, played guitar on most tracks, although he wasn’t initially credited. Vincent also co-wrote three songs.

Creatures also features two songs that Gene Simmons co-wrote with Bryan Adams — “Rock and Roll Hell” and “War Machine.”

The Creatures of the Night reissue, which can be preordered now, will be available as a two-CD set, a three-LP colored-vinyl package, a single CD, a black-vinyl LP and digitally.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.