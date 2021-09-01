Deluxe 50th anniversary reissue of The Doors’ ‘L.A. Woman’ due out in December

Rhino

The Doors will release a deluxe 50th anniversary reissue of their classic 1971 album, L.A. Woman, on December 3.

L.A. Woman: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be available as a three-CD/one-LP set that features a newly remastered version of the album on one CD, two bonus CDs of unreleased studio outtakes, and the new stereo mix of the original album pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

Released in April 1971, L.A. Woman was the last album The Doors recorded with their iconic frontman, Jim Morrison, who died on July 3, 1971, at age 27. The album reached #9 on the Billboard 200 chart, and yielded two hit singles, “Love Her Madly” and “Riders on the Storm,” which peaked at #11 and #14, respectively, on Billboard‘s Hot 100. Among the record’s other memorable songs is the title track, which remains a classic rock radio staple.

Among the unreleased tracks is the original demo of “Riders on the Storm,” which was recorded at Sunset Sound studio before The Doors relocated to their rehearsal space in Santa Monica, California, to make the album. The demo is available now as an advanced digital track, while an animated companion video has premiered on YouTube.

Other unreleased recordings on the reissue include covers of Junior Parker‘s “Mystery Train,” John Lee Hooker‘s “Crawling King Snake,” Big Joe Williams‘ “Baby Please Don’t Go” and Lee Dorsey‘s “Get Out of My Life Woman.” Also among the bonus tracks are multiple consecutive takes of “The Changeling,” “Love Her Madly,” “Riders on the Storm” and “L.A. Woman.”

Longtime Doors engineer Bruce Botnick, who originally produced L.A. Woman, also created the album’s new stereo mix. The reissue features liner notes penned by acclaimed rock journalist David Fricke.

Here’s the full track list of the L.A. Woman deluxe reissue’s CDs:

Disc One: L.A. Woman – Original Stereo Mix Remastered

“The Changeling”

“Love Her Madly”

“Been Down So Long”

“Cars Hiss by My Window”

“L.A. Woman”

“L’America”

“Hyacinth House”

“Crawling King Snake”

“The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)”

“Riders on the Storm”

Bonus Tracks

“Hyacinth House” (Demo)

“Riders on the Storm” (Sunset Sound Version – Original Demo)*

Disc Two: L.A. Woman Sessions, Part 1

“The Changeling”*

“Love Her Madly”*

“Riders on the Storm”*

“L.A. Woman” (Part 1)*

Disc Three: L.A. Woman Sessions, Part 2

“L.A. Woman” (Part 2)*

“She Smells So Nice”*

“Rock Me Baby”*

“Mr. Mojo Risin'”*

“Baby Please Don’t Go”*

“L.A. Woman” (Part 3)*

“Been Down So Long”*

“Get Out of My Life Woman”*

“Crawling King Snake”*

“The Bastard Son of Jimmy & Mama Reed (Cars Hiss by My Window)”*

“Been Down So Long”*

“Mystery Train”*

“The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)”*

* = previously unreleased.

