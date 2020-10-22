Deluxe 50th anniversary reissues of Cat Stevens' 'Mona Bone Jakon' and 'Tea for the Tillerman' due in December

A&M/UMe

This year marks the 50th anniversary of two memorable Cat Stevens albums, Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman. To mark the milestones, we’re getting reissues of both records on December 4, in multiple configurations.

Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman saw Stevens emerge as an introspective and spiritual-minded singer/songwriter after beginning his career as a pop-oriented artist. Mona Bone Jakon was released in April 1970, and featured the top-10 U.K. single “Lady D’Arbanville” and the enduring gem “Trouble.” Tea for the Tillerman was released in November 1970 and was Stevens’ breakthrough album in the U.S., featuring the top-20 hit “Wild World” and many more of his most popular songs.

Deluxe box-set editions of the two reissues feature multiple CDs, a Blu-ray and two 12-inch vinyl discs. The CDs include newly remastered versions of the albums; 2020 mixes of the records; discs of demos, outtakes and alternate versions; and discs of live performances recorded in 1970 and 1971. The Blu-rays contains music videos, and footage from various TV shows and concerts. The vinyl discs feature the 2020 mixes of the albums and live performances.

The Tea for the Tillerman box set also features a CD of the new, remade version of the album, Tea for the Tillerman², which was released in September.

In advance of the reissues, one previously unreleased track from each collection has been made available now digitally and via streaming services. “I Want Some Sun” is a demo recorded around the time Mona Bone Jakon was made, and “Can This Be Love?” is an outtake from the Tea for the Tillerman sessions.

